BOSTON (WWLP) – Continuing their efforts to combat sexual assault and domestic violence, the Baker administration launched a new online resource and map tool on Friday to help survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence know what resources are available to them in any part of the state.

Since the Baker-Polito Administration took office in 2015 to boost support for survivors across Massachusetts, this new tool ensures that collected, important information is readily available and easily accessible on mass.gov. The website provides information on major services they provide, including housing, legal resources, and employment assistance, as well as more immediate support such as the SafeLink Hotline and area Rape Crisis Centers.

To further protect survivors needing resources, the page also has an escape link located at the top of the page so that survivors may quickly leave the page and be redirected to the homepage. The website and interactive map tool are both accessible on mobile devices as well.

“This new tool is another way to support survivors in Massachusetts and let them know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to them,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our administration is committed to partnering with survivors and advocates to facilitate the delivery of these critical services, and I am grateful to the Lt. Governor, who Chairs the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, for her continued leadership and advocacy for survivors.”

The website is the result of collaboration between the Governor’s Office, the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, and the Department of Public Health.