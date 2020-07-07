Newsfeed Now: Woman gives birth on pontoon boat; Arkansas girl becomes hero

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – “Baby on board” has a brand new meaning for one Florida family after a woman gave birth while celebrating the Fourth of July on the water. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

CONVENTION COUNTDOWN: We’re less than six weeks away from the start of the Democratic National Convention, followed immediately by the Republican National Convention. The two very different campaigns of Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are preparing for two very different conventions. Washington reporter Kelly Meyers reports.

6-YEAR-OLD HERO: A six-year-old is being called a hero after a side-by-side accident in a rural part of Arkansas over the holiday weekend. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

NEEDING A KIDNEY: Drivers in Denver may notice a sweet face looking down from billboards across the metro. Cooper, the three-year-old Goldendoodle, belongs to Jeff Cohn who is currently searching for a kidney donor. KDVR’s Chris Parente joins the conversation.

2020, A CRAZY YEAR: tefina Rugal has seen a lot of the past century. She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Flu, and now COVID-19, and she says 2020 has been the craziest year she has experienced yet. KTVI’s Mikala McGhee shares her story.

Stefina Rugal

