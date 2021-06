BOSTON (SHNS) - Last week when lawmakers advanced an amendment to the state Constitution to raise taxes on millionaires, the light next to House Speaker Ron Mariano's name on the voting board lit up green for "yea."

The same thing happened the next day, Thursday, when the House passed redistricting legislation and a spending bill that included a permanent expansion of voting options, including mail-in balloting in all state elections and early voting before biennial primaries.