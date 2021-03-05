NFL’s first black female official an inspiration to local women in sports

(WWLP) – A glass ceiling broken in the world of football as the NFL on Friday announced its first black female in official league history.

The title goes to Maia Chaka, a health and physical education teacher in Virgina, the announcement took the internet by storm.

The NFL welcomed Maia in this tweet, with a nod to her making history during women’s history month.

Her accomplishments mean so much to local women with sports backgrounds, who understand what it’s like to work in a field long dominated by men.

“There’s change on the horizon and the industry is definitely shifting,” said Nicole Taylor, who served four seasons with the Springfield Thunderbirds. “It’s great to see because it gives young girls and professionals that are seasoned or someone who’s looking to break into the industry and it gives us a sign of change.”

Chaka will work games during the 2021 season.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.