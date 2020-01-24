WARNING: Do not participate in “TikTok” #outletchallenge

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Fire Protection Association is warning that TikTok’s #outletchallenge presents significant electrical hazards.

According to a news release sent to 22News, high school students in Massachusetts have been imitating a dangerous viral video circulating on the social media app TikTok.

Called the #outletchallenge, the video shows how to partially insert the plug of a cellphone charger into an outlet and slide a penny down the wall into the exposed prongs. The results include sparks and damage to the electrical system. In some cases, fires, injuries, and even electrocution has occurred.

“Electricity is ubiquitous in our lives, so much so that we often take for granted its power and potential for danger. This video challenge reinforces that electricity can inflict serious harm if used improperly. Our hope is to communicate the true dangers of this activity so that we can prevent anyone else from being harmed by it.” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy for NFPA

NFPA offers resources to help protect teens from trends that have primarily emerged on social media in recent years, helping them identify risky behaviors and make safer decisions. These resources can help anyone have an open dialogue with teenagers and discourage dangerous behavior.

CLICK HERE FOR NFPA RESOURCE INFORMATION

