No more elephant at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beulah the Elephant is no longer one of the attractions at The Big E.

Big E spokesperson Catherine Pappas told 22News the elephant has returned to R.W. Commerford’s farm in Goshen, Connecticut.

No other information as to why the elephant was taken home has been made available. 22News left a message with R.W. Commerford & Sons for more information.

Last year, 22News received numerous messages from viewers concerned about the condition of ‘Beulah’ and another elephant, ‘Minnie,’ at The Big E. At the time, owner Tim Commerford told 22News the animals are highly regulated and highly monitored and that they retire when they are too old to perform.

This year, the Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates group continued their protests of animals at The Big E outside the fair’s gates.

