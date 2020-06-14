Non-essential water use restrictions: Here’s why we need to conserve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Non-essential water restrictions are in effect for Easthampton, Westfield, Southwick and Orange, a necessary policy as western Massachusetts is dealing with a noticeable lack in natural rainfall.

On the United States drought monitor, everywhere in the western part of the Commonwealth is abnormally dry.

In May, local areas saw a rain deficit of over an inch and a half. Now into June, we are still lacking rain, and are looking at a dry period until late next week into next weekend, getting us even closer to drought conditions.

As a result, water needs to be conserved to protect streamflow for aquatic life as we get closer to the start of the summer. That’s why Easthampton implemented their non-essential water use.

These new rules apply to lawn sprinkler systems, washing vehicles, and washing exterior building surfaces with water like driveways or sidewalks. These restrictions are in place until further notice. Anyone caught violating the restrictions could be subject to a fine.

Easthampton has limited certain water uses to just one day per week before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.