Non-profit group cleared trash from homeless camp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- A new non-profit group removed piles and piles of trash at a homeless camp in Chicopee along the Connecticut River on Saturday.

“Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again” volunteers clean up ponds, rivers, and other fishing spots across Massachusetts. Brett Richards put the Chicopee cleanup effort into action after seeing residents talking about it on Facebook.

“I got the notification through Facebook, people were complaining about it and group members stepped up and we just did. Within 24 hours we got here and cleaned it out.” – Brett Richards, President of Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again

There was a lot more trash at the homeless camp before this group started their effort this weekend. They are working now with the homeless at the location to make sure they get the services they need.

“We’re not here to kick anybody out or do anything, in this case, we set them up,” Richards added. “We are just trying to help people out and have a clean environment.”

Residents also told The Chicopee City Council their concerns about all of the trash.

“A couple of residents who walked their dogs over here noticed all the trash dumping, said Lucjan Galecki, Chicopee City Councilor for Ward 3. “I walked by and looked at it and it’s a lot more than I expected.”

Galecki told 22News he asked the DPW to help clear the rest of the trash from the homeless camp. Volunteers removed trash bags filled with clothes, cooking supplies, beer cans, and old food wrappers. There were no needles.

