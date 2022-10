(WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot has announced the return of its annual ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program to benefit veterans in need this winter.

Any customer who buys a warm winter coat, and gives it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need, will get a $40 crazy deal gift card, that can be used at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

Since the start of “the program in 2017, Ocean State Job Lot has provided 150,000 coats to veterans. This donation program will run through December 28th.