One dead after hit-and-run crash in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman pedestrian in Somerville Saturday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio, the 51-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a car shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Mystic Avenue South of Route 28 in the area of Stop and Shop.

State Police say they believe the victim was on foot in the crosswalk before she was hit by the vehicle. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she later died.

Procopio told 22News, the vehicle that struck the woman continued southbound after the crash and a preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle may be a Mercedes, most likely with front-end damage on the passenger side.

Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the crash.

Anyone on has information about the crash is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121 or by calling 911.