One driver taken to hospital after single-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 5:09 a.m. firefighters were called to the area of 1938 Page Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident.

Captain Brian Tetreault said a car hit a tree and the man driving the car needed to be extricated by the use of the Springfield Fire Department’s training technique called “Jaws of Life.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.