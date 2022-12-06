PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be taken to the hospital due to an overnight house fire in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, the call for the fire at 11 Congress Street came in at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Heat and smoke damage was found throughout the building.

There was damage to the single-story, 3-season porch. For 2-1/2 interior rooms, fire damage was also visible.

Firefighters found one person unresponsive in a second-story bedroom. That victim had to be rescued from the house through a window and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

Their exact condition is not immediately known. The Pittsfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office are looking into the cause of the fire.