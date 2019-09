HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on I-91 North near Holyoke Tuesday morning.

A state police dispatcher told 22News around 7:50 a.m., officers were called to a three-car accident.

Police said there were multiple injuries and at least one person was sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

All roads are cleared and have reopened.