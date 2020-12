NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Northampton Wednesday night.

According to the Northampton Police Department, firefighters were called to the area of 491 Bridge Road around 5:18 p.m. for a two-car crash. One of the drivers was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately one hour while police investigated the crash.