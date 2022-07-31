(WWLP) – An online forum was held at 7p.m. on Sunday July 31 to discuss alternatives to policing in the region.

It comes in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd and other lethal incidents by police on Black and Brown people. Recently headlines have focused on the roll-backs of changes in policing that were first set in motion following these incidents.

New initiatives in Amherst, Northampton, Cambridge, and Lynn will be discussed in Sunday night’s forum, which will be available on the “Our Revolution Massachusetts” Facebook page.