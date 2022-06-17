SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is now the only community in all of New England in the high risk category for COVID-19.

While Hamden county is in that high risk category, it’s important to take a look at where Springfield stands. In fact, their COVID-19 cases have been declining as of late.

Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris of Springfield Health and Human Services said, “It’s important for us to acknowledge community spread is still prevalent in the commonwealth but certainly in Hamden county and the city of Springfield.” Hampden County, now labeled by the CDC for high community levels of COVID-19. In this category, it’s recommended you wear a mask indoors and in public, regardless of your vaccination status.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said this “red zone” for the virus means Hampden County is considered to have a high rate of infection. But data Springfield received from the state’s department of public health shows declines in cases.

The Commissioner added, “I have seen a point where we almost had 800 cases a week. We are down to about 300 cases a week. So, we’ve had a significant drop in cases even though we’re in the red zone.” Hospitalizations at Baystate Medical Center have also seen declines. From 67 in mid-May to 43, now. Caulton-Harris said getting vaccinated could have a significant impact on the areas COVID numbers.

Caulton Harris explained, “While the statewide average is 80% of the Commonwealth is vaccinated, we are at about 66-67%. And what that means is that we have some work to do around our vaccination rates.” Caulton-Harris said if you do leave Hampden County, you should still follow those COVID precautions. Especially if you don’t know the vaccination status of people around you.