‘Our Patrol family is hurting’: NC trooper remains in ICU after struck by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina state trooper remains in the ICU Monday after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning while investigating Friday’s deadly car crash on Interstate-485, authorities said.

Interstate-485 was shut down to traffic in both directions for the majority of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard. Authorities said Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was investigating Friday night’s deadly accident that left five people dead.

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a vehicle struck his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him. He was rushed to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Photo: North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Medic, Huntersville Fire, and NC State Highway Patrol were among those who responded to the scene.

RELATED: Relative: Parents, 2 children among 5 killed in I-485 car crash

Friday night’s deadly accident left five people dead and sent an additional four victims to the hospital after a truck struck two cars that were heading in the opposite direction.

Both accidents remain active and ongoing investigations.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released a statement on Saturday. “Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”

Lopez-Alcedo has been a state trooper for two years and is assigned to Mecklenburg County.