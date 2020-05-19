Outdoor dining returns; 2 beaches to reopen for Memorial Day in RI

Server Katie Maloney, of Providence, R.I., center, wears a mask out of concern for the coronavirus while assisting patrons in an outdoor seating area at Plant City restaurant, in Providence, Monday, May 18, 2020. Rhode Island allowed restaurants to provide service with outdoor seated dinning Monday for the first time since the beginning of the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP) – Rhode Island is continuing to emerge from its pandemic-induced slumber. Some restaurants began offering outdoor dining Monday while others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Gov. Gina Raimondo also announced that two-state beaches will reopen on Memorial Day. The Democrat said East Matunuck in South Kingstown and Scarborough in Narragansett will be open with limited parking to control the crowds. Raimondo also said religious institutions will tentatively be allowed to resume offering in-person services starting the weekend of May 30. S

tate health officials, meanwhile, reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the state’s fatality total to more than 500.