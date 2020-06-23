Over 120 pets rescued from cages containing 600 pounds of waste, Humane Society of North Texas says

DENTON, Texas – Authorities removed 124 living pets along with the bodies of 122 dead ones from squalid conditions at a Texas residence in May, according to the Humane Society of North Texas.

On Tuesday, Denton police arrested Laurie Jordan, 55, and Terry Self, 67, on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

“In total, we took in 124 pets (guinea pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, parakeets, chickens, degus, and more),” the HSNT posted on Facebook. “All of the pets were found in cages deep in fecal material and infested with cockroaches.”

HSNT workers said they removed more than 600 pounds of waste from the cages at the residence.

Half of the animals had no water while the other half had only “filthy contaminated water and little to no food,” according to the shelter.

Many were severely underweight with health problems ranging from respiratory infections to feet irritation from walking on their own excrement.

Workers also reported the “worst cockroach infestation we have ever seen on site.”

The HSNT is now raising money to feed and treat the rescued animals, details are in the Facebook post below: