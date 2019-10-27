Over 2,000 pounds of drugs collected on National Prescription Drug Take-Back day

(WWLP) – A total of 2,108 pounds of drugs were collected in Hampshire and Franklin Counties as well as Athol on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, a total of 1,762 pounds were collected in Hampshire County and 346 pounds in Franklin County and Athol.

Carey said this year’s total brings the amount collected in the region to more than 54,000 pounds since it started in 2011.