Over 2,000 pounds of drugs collected on National Prescription Drug Take-Back day

(WWLP) – A total of 2,108 pounds of drugs were collected in Hampshire and Franklin Counties as well as Athol on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.
Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, a total of 1,762 pounds were collected in Hampshire County and 346 pounds in Franklin County and Athol.
Carey said this year’s total brings the amount collected in the region to more than 54,000 pounds since it started in 2011.
“This was a great result. Getting unwanted and unused drugs out of people’s homes, where they can be accessed by children and other people who could misuse them is one way we can all help combat the opioid crisis.”Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan