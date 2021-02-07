Overactive weather in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts went from not seeing a lot of snow this winter to a couple of snowstorms recently, there are reasons for the overactive pattern.

It’s been snow day after snow day recently in western Massachusetts, and Sunday was no exception. Snow started in the late morning and it quickly coated the roads. And it’s not done anytime soon, there will be multiple chances of snow over the next week, too. So, what’s going on here?

The jet stream is going to stall in a way that brings many low-pressure systems from out west, to the southeast before allowing them to track up the east coast, in a true nor’easter pattern. There was a nor’easter last week, one Sunday, and that’ll be the pattern for snow this upcoming week, too.

Allowing low-pressure systems to track up the east coast means the Atlantic is fueling them with moisture, helping the system’s ability to make snow. That jet stream dip will also cool the area down, and we all know we need cold temperatures for snow.