Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield Monday night.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News the initial police report indicates that the overhead street light was not illuminated and the victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

LaFrance said the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He told 22News the driver of the car stopped after striking the victim and has fully cooperated with police.

The West Springfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is looking into what led up to the pedestrian accident, which happened in the area of 135 Memorial Avenue.