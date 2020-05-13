Perry mayor opposes Governor Whitmer’s executive order

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) -- One Upper Peninsula small business owner said he's taking a stand against Governor Whitmer's "Stay Home-Stay Safe" executive order by making his message known downstate.

"We got hit with the first rounds of the orders and I watched the book of business just absolutley vaporize. I had about $600,000 dollars in the books ready to go, great spring lined up, we are going to get moving, and then I had to lay-off 10 people immediatley because the order went in, within five days, all of the business was gone," said Erik Kiilunen, CEO of Neuvokas Corporation.