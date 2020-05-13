PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – City of Perry Mayor James Huguelet says he will not enforce Governor Whitmer’s executive order.
His administrative order calls the emergency laws confusing for thoughtful citizens.
“Together, as a community, we will overcome this pandemic, and as American, we will preserver and come out even stronger than before,” a press release from the mayor says in part. “Standing together, six feet apart, we are #PerryStrong.”
The full press release is available below:
Perry mayor opposes Governor Whitmer’s executive order
PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – City of Perry Mayor James Huguelet says he will not enforce Governor Whitmer’s executive order.