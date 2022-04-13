WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A person of interest has been identified in the shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Connecticut.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Levi Brock after Mabel Martinez was shot during a shootout over a drug dispute outside of her home in Waterbury. Police say Martinez was not the intended victim.

The Waterbury Chief of Police says two cars got into a shootout outside of Martinez’s home and she was hit in the head by one of the more than 20 gunshots. They have located both cars and one suspect, but are still searching for Brock.