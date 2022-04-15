(WWLP) – Many might use Saturday to put the finishing touches on their Easter celebrations.

While candy, games, and easter eggs are popular staples for easter baskets, live bunnies have been included as gifts for kids, and PETA is out with a warning tonight, urging people not to buy bunnies this Easter. In the weeks following Easter, animal shelters see a surplus of these same rabbits after they wear out their welcome.

Experts say caring for a rabbit can be a lot of work, that many don’t realize until it’s too late. For more information, click here.