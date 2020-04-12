Photo Gallery: Rivers Casino staff feeding Ellis Hospital workers

Volunteer staff after making meals for hospital workers. (Rivers Resort and Casino)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers from Rivers Casino and Resort dedicated their Saturday to help keep the medical community fed, even while practicing social distancing.

Volunteer staff from the casino prepared and delivered Holiday Turkey dinners for Ellis Hospital health care workers, and plan on another delivery for Sunday.



















Like your favorite Thanksgiving meal, Saturday’s menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, corn, and pumpkin pie.

On Tuesday, the volunteers will prepare and deliver meals to St. Peter’s Hospital, Mohawk Ambulance, SEAT Center, and cancer patients at NYOH.

Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated that the casino shut down, employees have been preparing and delivering meals, fresh produce, sandwiches, water, and snacks to community organizations throughout the region, including Bethesda House, SEAT Center, Joseph’s House & Shelter, American Cancer Society’s “Hope House,” and veterans’ groups.