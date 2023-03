CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint Patrick’s Day appeared to be a lucky day for Chicopee Anna E. Barry School students as a rainbow appeared over the building.

We are the pot of gold at the end of this rainbow! Kate Lambert, Principal of Anna E. Barry School

The rainbow was captured by paraprofessional Tina Malek just as students were entering the building.

Principal of Anna E. Barry School, Kate Lambert told 22News on why this was such a remarkable moment. “We spent time this morning celebrating academic excellence during our monthly assembly. It was a great kick-off to our day!”