Picking pumpkins? Here’s how to make them last until Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Autumn is the season of pumpkin picking, and now is a great time to get some for fall decor, cooking, and of course, making jack-o-lanterns as Halloween gets closer.

22News spoke with Susan Lopes, the owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee, about when the best time to pick pumpkins for Halloween is, and how you can make them last longer.

Now is a good time to get some, of any kind and size, as long as you care for them.

“You want to avoid letting them get exposed to a frost situation, where it goes down below 32 degrees, either pick them up and bring them inside or undercover for the night or cover them with a blanket or a lightweight sheet or a towel and try to avoid letting them get bruised.”

Cleaning the inside of the pumpkin with bleach will help prevent mold from forming quickly. Applying vaseline on the edges where you carved the pumpkin will keep the moisture in. Spraying the exterior of it every day with water mixed with bleach can also prevent the pumpkin from running out of moisture.

Using real candles inside a jack-o-lantern can cook the pumpkin, so use flameless candles that flicker instead of a real one.

If you want to increase the longevity of your pumpkin, even more, wait as long as you can to carve it.