BOSTON (WWLP) – A total of 11 members of Pittsfield Fire Department (PFD) took part in the 7th annual B-fit Challenge, a fundraiser for Massachusetts first responder charities, this past Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston.

Credit: Pittsfield City Hall

According to Pittsfield City Hall, the PFD team contributed $4,625 toward cancer support and screenings. Teams from all throughout the Commonwealth participated in the challenge, which raised over $690,000.