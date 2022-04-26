PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield has released its annual action plan for federal community grant funding for the fiscal year 2023, beginning the 30-day public review process.

The Community Development Block Grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, totals $2.4 million.

The grant is renewed annually. This year, the city intends to use the funds to update public facilities and support public services, housing rehabilitation, economic development, and administrative costs.

Copies of the action plan are available for public review on the city’s website, there will be a public hearing on May 12 for comment.