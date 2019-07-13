Police advising drivers to use caution for cyclists in Southampton

Breaking News
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Police are advising drivers to use caution when driving in the area of Glendale Road through to upper Former Road in Southampton Saturday.

According to Southampton Police, Jam Cycling’s annual Grand Fundo bicycle tour will start around 9:00 a.m. around Glendale Road at the Vineyard and will exit through the town.

Police say officers will be assisting hundreds of riders as they move quickly through town by directing and briefly stopping traffic at intersections.

Drivers should use caution in the area and stop or pull over to allow riders to pass, according to police.

