Police in California assist T-shirt-the-bear out of dumpster

KING’S BEACH, CA. (WTNH) — Police in California helped out a bear stuck in dumpster.

His name is ‘T-shirt’ because of the white patch of fur on his chest.

In a post on Facebook, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote that the bear is well-known in the county: “He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies.”

Deputies got one side of the dumpster open, and then T-shirt was able to open the other side, and pull himself out.

Yesterday morning, a bear that goes by the name “T-Shirt” got himself stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach. He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies. They named him “T-Shirt” because of the white patch of fur on his chest. Luckily for T-Shirt, Deputies Bertoni and Staley were able to help him get out of his predicament. 🐻 Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 4, 2019

Latest News: