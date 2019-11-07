KING’S BEACH, CA. (WTNH) — Police in California helped out a bear stuck in dumpster.
His name is ‘T-shirt’ because of the white patch of fur on his chest.
In a post on Facebook, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote that the bear is well-known in the county: “He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies.”
Deputies got one side of the dumpster open, and then T-shirt was able to open the other side, and pull himself out.
Latest News:
- Police in California assist T-shirt-the-bear out of dumpster
- Driver unknowingly drags body for miles
- Presidential hopeful Warren taking flak for $20T Medicare plan
- Mugshot makeover king arrested for bank robbery
- Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.