MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to a motor vehicle rollover accident in Montgomery Thursday.

Courtesy of the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.

According to police, at approximately 3:25 pm Russell-Montgomery Police were dispatched to Lambson Road, where it was reported that a vehicle went off the road into a wooded area.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the vehicle had veered off the road, rolling down a steep embankment into a wooded area. Fortunately, the operator of the vehicle was not injured, and the accident remains under investigation by The Russell-Montgomery Police Department.

The department acknowledges the support of the Huntington Fire Department in managing the incident.