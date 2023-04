WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday officers were called to Orange and Sackett streets in Westfield after getting reports of gun shots. According to Westfield Police no one was injured, but a bullet did hit a house.

Westfield Police are asking you contact them at (413) 572-6300 with any information. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.