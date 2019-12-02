Possible flight cancellations, delays to come at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport will remain open as their clean-up crew works to clear out snow Monday morning.

Connecticut Airport Authority Alisa D. Sisic told 22News about four percent of arriving and departing flights are cancelled and three percent are delayed this morning.

Additional cancellations and delays may be possible as weather conditions deteriorate later in the day.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel today are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their individual flight itineraries. Connecticut Airport Authority, Alisa D. Sisic

