CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s going to cost you more to mail a letter next year. The price of forever stamps is increasing by three cents, from 60 to 63 cents.

This comes after the Postal Regulatory Commission approved the US Postal’s Office request for a price hike. Which takes effect on January 22nd, 2023. The postal service says it’s raising the price to keep up with inflation.