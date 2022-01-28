Power companies prepare for snowstorm

(WWLP) – A popular place the night before a snow storm, grocery stores and gas stations. People are making sure they’re prepared, and he power company is ready too.

“A little bit of food, a little bit of alcohol we put gas in the tank this morning it’s been a long time since we had a nice big snowstorm,” John Schrair of Longmeadow told 22News. “I’m going to make sure we’ve got wood for the fire we’ve got food in the refrigerator and if we lose power we’ve got batteries we’ve got flashlights so I think we’re set to go.”

People all over western Massachusetts spending the final hours before the storm stocking up at area supermarkets, liquor stores, and filling up at the gas stations.

We’re not only getting snow, but wind as well. So there could be power outages. Experts say you should have already stocked up on the essentials like bottled water, canned goods, and dry snacks like cereal or nuts and even extra paper products like a familiar pandemic life staple, toilet paper.



“Just a few basics I think I need a little more milk, a little more fruit and vegetables for tonight and I’m just praying that the power doesn’t go out,” said Christina of Springfield.

As we ready ourselves for the storm with things like batteries and flashlights, the utility companies, such as Eversource, are also gearing up for the possibility power outages.

Priscilla Ress, Senior Media Relations Specialist at Eversource, said, “we have bringing in hundreds of contractors. We’re bringing tree crews. We bring in line crews and we are ready to go. Wherever we are needed we will get to as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Eversource also says that if you see any lines down call 911 because any exposed wires are unsafe and if you lose power give them a call right away.

By the way, it’s also a good idea to make sure all your devices are charged tonight. That means plugging in your phone and tablet, just in case the power goes out.