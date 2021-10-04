Powerball Jackpot up to $670 million for Monday night drawing

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for the Monday, October 4 drawing is estimated to be $670 million with the cash option on the prize around $474.8 million.

The drawing Monday will be the 41st since a jackpot was hit on June 5th in Florida. If the jackpot is hit during Monday’s drawing, it will be the largest since January when the prize was up to $731.1 million. It would also be the 6th largest jackpot in the history of the game and the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience

enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive

Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow health and safety

guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.