Predictions for April temperatures: warmer than normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March was an interesting and quiet month in western Massachusetts.

Our morning low temperatures were overall a bit cooler than average. This March’s average low was 26 degrees when normally it’s 28 degrees. But our highs flip-flopped. The average March high temperature this year was 5 degrees warmer than the historical average.

When it came to rain and snow, we were dry.

We had an over an inch a half rainfall deficit and a nearly 9 inch snowfall deficit. The Springfield and Chicopee area saw no accumulating snowfall, when normally in March we average 8.9 inches, that was a noticeable difference.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated outlook favors more warmer-than-normal days than not for April.

It doesn’t seem like we’ll catch up greatly on rainfall, either, with near-normal rainfall predicted. We typically average about 3.7″ of rainfall in April in Springfield.