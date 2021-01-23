President Biden begins rollback on border wall policy

(WWLP) – Mexico’s president said that he celebrated a decision by President Biden to reverse several immigration policies put in place by former President Trump, including halting construction of the the border wall between the US and Mexico

The two leaders discussed migration and the COVID-19 pandemic during their first phone call since Biden assumed the presidency this week.

Shortly after being sworn in, President Biden revoked the former president’s emergency declaration that helped fund the construction of a border wall.

“The executive order that is requiring that the construction of the border wall ceases is very important to us. It (the wall) stands as a marker of hate, racism and xenophobia in our land, which is sacred to us. We’re a binational community, we’re really one region that works together and this kind of scar does not stand for who we are and so, it’s a good first step, we want to see the wall ultimately come down,” Marisa Limon, Human Rights and Migration Activist said.

