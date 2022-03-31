(WWLP) – As public health experts predict the US could be on track to see another wave of covid infections, a new COVID website is released.

The Biden administration will be launching Covid.gov, a website where people can access information about tests, vaccines, treatments, and the latest on the pandemic across the country. President Biden highlighted the new website’s test-to-treat locator, which helps people find pharmacies and community health centers where they can get tested for Covid.

After receiving his second booster shot, Biden says he is also urging Congress to provide billions of dollars more in covid funding.

The website’s unveiling comes as the most recent omicron subvariant has now become the dominant strain in the U.S.