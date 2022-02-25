(WWLP) – Friday was a Historic day in Washington. President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court. Jackson currently serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of appeals, and could become the first Black Woman to serve on the nations highest court

President Biden saying “For too long, our government, our courts haven’t looked like America.” This latest milestone paving the way for Black Women lawyers who have worked towards this for 150 years. If confirmed, she will fill the seat on the nine-member court that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer.

He is retiring at the end of the term.

Elizebeth Warren released a statement, saying, “Judge Brown Jackson is an exceptional choice. As a former public defender, she will bring an invaluable perspective to the Supreme Court. She’s been previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a bipartisan basis – and I fully support her swift confirmation.”

Senate Democratic leaders hope to have a vote confirming Jackson to the court by mid-April.