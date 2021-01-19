President-elect Joe Biden prepares to reunite the nation once in office

President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden’s transition headquarters at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., (December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office Wednesday, he and his staff are preparing for a significant amount of issues they intend to solve within the next four years.

One of the biggest issues he’s facing includes trying to reunite the nation.

In light of recent events, such as an attack on the nation’s Capitol, many political experts suggest there’s a significant divide among the American people.

Alex Theodoridis is an Associate Professor for Political Science at UMass, he told 22News that how Biden presents himself to the public will be one of the determining factors in uniting and gaining trust.

“As Joe Biden said the words of presidents matter. As much as there will be political battles on the horizon it’s important to keep the language from going into incivility and even dehumanization which we sometimes have observed over the years,” Theodoridis said.

Theodoridis added that Biden’s main focus over the first 100 days in office will be geared toward the pandemic. During that time, Biden plans to implement a mask mandate for the entire country.