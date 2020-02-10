President Trump to hold rally in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Manchester New Hampshire tonight, a day before residents there will head to the polls.

The rally doesn’t start until 7:00 Monday night but there are already people lined up here in this cold wet weather, waiting for their chance to listen to President Trump speak. For blocks and blocks, people are lining the streets.

There are Trump hats, flags, umbrellas and all sorts of memorabilia being sold on the streets by vendors as well. People are really braving this weather to get inside and see the president.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a tweet that people have actually been lined up since before 6:00 a.m. The president also tweeted this morning ahead of his big rally here tonight. He said he wants to quote “shake up the Dems a little bit.”

The president is expected to easily win the Republican vote here in New Hampshire and really the big story is the Democrats duking it out. The Democratic candidates have events all around the state throughout the day to try and win over voters here ahead of the first in the nation primary. Those polls open Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. in Manchester. The rally for Monday night is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University.

22News State House reporter Jodi reed will be live here speaking with people here ahead of the rally. That will all be on 22news starting at 5:00.



