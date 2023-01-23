(WWLP) – Home heating bills are skyrocketing and 22News is working for you with some ways you can save some money by preventing home heating loss.

According to House Beautiful, heavy-duty curtains and draft-proofing strips for your doors and windows can help keep the heat in. You can also make inexpensive upgrades to your home, like filling gaps in your floorboards, capping your chimney, and sealing vents that are no longer in use.

Your radiator can also be improved by bleeding it to release any trapped air inside.