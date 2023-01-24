(WWLP) – When it comes to filing taxes, there are some things you may want to look out for so you don’t have any of your information stolen.

Fraudulent Tax Returns are more common than you think. A criminal can use your stolen social security number or personal tax identification number to file a tax return in your name.

They cash in by having your refund re-routed to a different address or bank account.

To help reduce your risk of becoming a victim of identity theft, make sure not to leave any tax forms in the car and to shred any paperwork you do not need before throwing them out.

Also, be suspicious of emails claiming to be from the IRS. The IRS does not reach out to taxpayers for personal information unless there is an issue. If you are having someone else do your taxes, make sure they are reliable and credible. Tax season runs through April 18th this year, giving you an extra three days to file.