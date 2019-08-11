Probe begins after MedFlight pilot allegedly fell asleep midflight

Breaking News
BOSTON (AP) – Federal authorities are investigating after a Boston MedFlight pilot allegedly fell asleep at the controls of a helicopter with a patient aboard.

The Boston Globe reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the incident which occurred during a flight to a Boston hospital from Martha’s Vineyard in June.

Boston MedFlight indicated that the pilot overflew a designated helipad. The company said the trip was eventually completed successfully and no one was injured.

Boston MedFlight chief executive Maura Hughes said in a statement that the company found fatigue was a factor and is working with a fatigue management consultant and safety consultant to review company policies and procedures.

The pilot no longer works for Boston MedFlight.

The company says it flies more than 1,840 critical care transport missions annually.

