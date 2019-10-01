Process to obtain Massachusetts ‘Real ID’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In one year, Massachusetts residents will need to get a Real ID in order to board planes or enter federally secured buildings.

When getting a Real ID, you need to prove your citizenship, provide your social security card, and show proof of your Massachusetts residency.

Massachusetts’s Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, this change is being made to make it harder for terrorists to use fake IDs.

To get a Real ID, you can go to the RMV or your nearest AAA location.

All real ID’s must be picked up in person, but the process can be started online.

The T.S.A will hold a news conference about the new IDs, Tuesday.