Project Blue Light ceremony held in Springfield for fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held a “Project Blue Light” ceremony outside of the Pearl Street headquarters to honor and remember fallen officers Thursday evening.

Project Blue Light is a nation-wide recognition project for officers who have died in the line of duty. Family members, such as Maura Schiavina, the sister of fallen Springfield Police Officer Michael Schiavina, were given the opportunity to shine a light on the hero in their lives whose life was cut short.

“This profession is a calling and we must never forget those who have sacrificed their lives to protect and hold the line between good and evil,” said Schiavina.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “We must always remember and never forget these brave, dedicated and compassionate police officers lost their lives in protecting a public in need. Their families suffer every day, especially during the holidays with that empty chair at the table. May God rest their souls and protect our ‘men and women in blue’ and their families too.”

Monarch Tower in Springfield will turn its lights blue Thursday evening as part of the recognition, and they encourage residents to place a blue light bulb on the porch or in a candle in their window to show their appreciation for police officers throughout the holiday season.