(WWLP) – This summer travel season is expected to be the busiest yet, and 22News heard from travel experts about the proposed regulations from the Biden Administration to improve the traveling experience.

The regulations would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. This compensation would be beyond just a ticket refund and would cover expenses that passengers incur, including rebooking on another flight if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay.

“There’s a shortage of 3000 air traffic controllers nationwide, and as a result, there is a lot of sense that this summer will be pretty trying in terms of air travel,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “These proposed rules seem to be preemptive in a way to avoid some of the disasters we saw last year.”

He adds that if you are planning on traveling soon, take a look at flightrights.gov, to get a full-depth understanding of what you are currently entitled to in the event of a delayed or canceled flight.